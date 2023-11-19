copy link
Kronos Research Suspends Trading After Unauthorized API Key Access
2023-11-19 01:58
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency quant firm Kronos Research disclosed that approximately six hours ago, some of its API keys were accessed without authorization. During the investigation, Kronos Research temporarily suspended all trading. The potential losses are not significant in proportion to its assets, and the company is currently working to resume trading as soon as possible.
