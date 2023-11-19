Polkadot to Undergo Fundamental Shift in Parallel Chain System by Year-End

According to Foresight News, Fabian Gompf, the newly appointed CEO of Polkadot development agency Web3 Foundation, revealed in an interview with The Defiant that Polkadot's parallel chain system will undergo a fundamental shift by the end of this year or early next year. Polkadot will abandon the slot auction for parallel chains and adopt a new mechanism that allows application developers to rent block space as needed, allocate resources for parallel chains, and encode any content on top of it. This change is part of Polkadot 2.0, a vision first proposed by blockchain founder Gavin Wood in June at the Polkadot Decoded conference.

