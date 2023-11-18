Cardano Founder Invites Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman To Join Partnerchain LLM Project

According to Coincu, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has invited Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, to participate in a decentralized large language model (LLM) project related to the Cardano partnerchain. Earlier, Cardano announced the use of Polkadot stack in its partnerchain. Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum, is extending the invitation to Altman, who was recently ousted from OpenAI. The invitation of Charles Hoskinson comes after OpenAI's board fired Sam Altman, as per Reuters. OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, will serve as the interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement. Altman's departure followed a review process by the board, citing a lack of consistent communication hindering their responsibilities. Greg Brockman, OpenAI's president and co-founder, resigned from the company in response to Altman's firing. The sudden management changes surprised many employees, including Altman and Brockman themselves, who learned of the decision shortly before the public announcement. OpenAI's four-person board now consists of three independent directors and its Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever. The organization has not provided further comment on Brockman's claims. OpenAI, backed by significant funding from Microsoft, pioneered the generative AI field with the release of ChatGPT last November, which quickly became one of the world's fastest-growing software applications.

