SpaceX Starship Test Flight Setback Leads to 5% Drop in Dogecoin Price

According to Coincu, SpaceX experienced a setback during the second test flight of its Starship booster, leading to a loss of communication. This incident raised concerns about the reliability and performance of Elon Musk's deep-space launch system. Following the SpaceX news, Dogecoin price dropped by 5% within an hour. SpaceX lost contact with the spacecraft during the second major test flight of its Starship booster. The company speculated that a malfunction occurred during the flight, leading to the loss of communication. The automated flight termination system on the second stage triggered late in the burn, as the Starship was heading out over the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX engineer John Insprucker shared this information on a livestream, shedding light on the potential cause of the malfunction. Following the SpaceX news, Dogecoin saw a significant drop in value. Within a mere hour, Dogecoin's price fell by 5%. On November 16, 2023, the official Dogecoin account stated that Astrobotic, a space logistics company, plans to send a physical Dogecoin to the moon. This unique initiative involves placing a Dogecoin in the DHL Moonbox, which will be transported by ULA's Vulcan Centaur Rocket in December 2023. The mission, which was funded by the Dogecoin community back in 2015, serves as a testament to the collective effort and support behind the cryptocurrency.

