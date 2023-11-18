Generative Artist Jeff Davis Discusses Art Blocks and Collaborative Project 'Schema'

According to Decrypt, generative artist Jeff Davis, who serves as a strategic advisor to Art Blocks, has played a significant role in the platform's growth since joining as Chief Creative Officer months after its founding. Art Blocks has evolved from an emerging showcase for on-chain, generative works to a major art world presence and a pillar of the crypto art world. Davis has also released several of his own art collections through the platform. Recently, in collaboration with Dutch art studio Drift and Pace and the renowned New York contemporary art gallery, Davis released 'Schema,' a collaborative generative art project. In an interview, Davis discussed his artistic practice, his journey to Art Blocks, and his DJ abilities.

