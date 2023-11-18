Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nouns DAO Funds Animated Movie 'The Rise of Blus' Through Governance Proposals

Binance News
2023-11-18 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the second installment of 'The Rise of Blus', an animated movie funded by the Nouns DAO, was released on Wednesday. The movie is produced by crypto-native animation studio Atrium, with a $3 million budget dependent on a series of governance proposals. Atrium's founder, Supriyo Roy, provides on-chain updates about the film's progress and expenditure, breaking away from the traditional film industry's secretive approach. The movie's script is also made public before the releases. Several producers of 'The Rise of Blus' have previously worked on 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', giving the animation a similar style to the Marvel hit. The film has a crew of 45 people and an estimated final budget of $2.78 million. In comparison, the recent 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' animated movie had a production cost of $70 million. Five of the movie's eight chapters have been funded, with the next three episodes set to be released over the next eight months. The completed movie will have a runtime of approximately 80 minutes. The story follows a boy named Gi, who lives in the floating city of Blus and dreams of becoming an adventurous 'rover' instead of following his father's footsteps as a 'recycler'. The Nouns NFTs' signature 'Noggles' feature prominently in the movie, with the glasses symbolizing freedom of choice. The film pays homage to its origins without explicitly mentioning NFTs or crypto. Maria Shen, general partner at Atrium investor Electric Capital, stated that crypto may not be a significant factor for the animators funded by the DAO's treasury. She explained that the animators are involved because it offers them an alternative revenue source and artistic freedom that they wouldn't have otherwise. The project highlights the new use cases that crypto can enable.
View full text