Mode L2 Network Developer Mainnet Goes Live, Public Mainnet Launch Set for December

According to Foresight News, the developer mainnet for the Mode L2 network, based on OP Stack, has gone live. Developers can now deploy critical infrastructure and applications on the platform. The public mainnet is scheduled to launch in early December, along with the introduction of the Mode sequencer fee-sharing module, on-chain commission products, and a suite of growth tools and grants. The Mode sequencer fee-sharing module is set to be deployed before November 22.

