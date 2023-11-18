Buy Crypto
NGRAVE ZERO Hardware Wallet Aims to Improve Crypto Security and Accessibility

Binance News
2023-11-18 10:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the demand for secure and easy-to-use solutions for managing crypto assets is driving the expansion of the hardware wallet market, which is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031. NGRAVE, a digital asset security provider, aims to improve security without compromising accessibility with its flagship product, the NGRAVE ZERO hardware wallet. The team believes that achieving air-gapped protection for cryptocurrency storage necessitates 100% offline usability, which hardware wallets and anti-tampering measures can provide. This means not having any connectivity like Bluetooth, NFC, WiFi, or even USB to completely eliminate any hack or malware attempts. The NGRAVE ZERO hardware wallet is a fully offline wallet that only communicates with the outside world through verifiable QR codes. The device has a 4” touchscreen to help users create keys, manage wallets, and sign transactions directly through ZERO’s swipe-and-tap user-friendly interface. The anti-tampering protection protects the hardware wallet against physical damage and attacks, while the EAL7 certificate — one of the highest security levels in the blockchain and finance industry — ensures the keys stored on ZERO are safe against digital attacks. NGRAVE is currently raising a Series A round of funding and plans to add more coins to its growing list of supported crypto assets, offer other wallet solutions that bridge the security of offline use and the flexibility of online connectivity, and work on integration with Trust Wallet, MetaMask, and other hot wallets.
