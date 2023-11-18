copy link
YFI Experiences Short-Term Drop Below 8300 USDT, Recovers to 8706 USDT
Binance News
2023-11-18 05:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, YFI's price briefly fell below 8300 USDT before recovering to 8706 USDT, marking a significant intraday drop of approximately 44%. The market experienced considerable fluctuations, and investors are advised to be cautious of potential risks.
