Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Senator Warren Highlights Crypto Scams Targeting Seniors, Cybersecurity Expert Supports Legislation

Binance News
2023-11-18 05:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Senator Elizabeth Warren has emphasized the risks of cryptocurrency scams targeting senior citizens in the U.S., with cybersecurity expert Steve Weisman endorsing her legislation on digital assets to prevent future scams. In a recent senate hearing, Warren outlined the significant increase in crypto scams being targeted towards elderly citizens of the U.S: "Last year, we saw a 350% increase in crypto investment scams targeting seniors. That is the biggest spike among all age groups. That added up to more than $1 billion that seniors lost in crypto scams." Weisman, a recognized expert on scams and cybersecurity, highlighted that credit card fraud can be promptly identified, halted, and traced, but with crypto, tracing becomes significantly more challenging once it passes through mixers. Weisman expressed complete support for Warren's Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, which seeks to ensure that digital assets are subject to the same Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws as traditional fiat currency. "Your legislation is long overdue. It is a no-brainer," Weisman declared. This follows recent reports indicating a significant increase in crypto hacks and scams during the latest quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Blockchain security firm Immunefi reported a 153% surge in attack incidents targeting crypto and Web3 projects from July to September 2023, compared to the corresponding period in 2022. The recent quarter saw losses of approximately $686 million. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren recently revealed that nine more United States Senators have publicly supported the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act. Notably, Gary Peters, a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, are among those supporting the initiative.
View full text