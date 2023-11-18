SEC Delays Decisions on Franklin Templeton and Global X Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

According to CoinDesk, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed decisions on approvals for both Franklin Templeton's and Global X's spot bitcoin ETF applications. The deadline for the SEC to move on Franklin Templeton was initially set for today, while Global X's deadline was November 21. With these delays, the new deadlines have been pushed into early 2024. Few had expected any spot bitcoin ETF approvals this week, so the SEC's action comes as little surprise. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $36,450, up modestly for the day.

