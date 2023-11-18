Japanese Web3 Firm BLOCKSMITH Raises Angel Round Funding for Product Development and R&D

According to Foresight News, Japanese Web3 company BLOCKSMITH&Co. has announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of angel round funding through the issuance of SAFE-type stocks. Investors in the round include SBI Group, Headline Asia, and J-CAM Corporation. The funds will be used for product development, research, and development efforts. BLOCKSMITH aims to go public, and this round of financing is part of the company's efforts to strengthen its capital structure and finances in preparation for listing. In addition, BLOCKSMITH has partnered with Tencent Cloud to obtain technical support such as SDKs, with the goal of expanding the scope of its Web3 ecosystem business, particularly in the development of entertainment services. BLOCKSMITH will adopt Tencent Cloud's User Generated Short Video (UGSV) SDK and Tencent Cloud Video on Demand (VOD) solutions to enhance the UX of its vertical short video quiz application QAQA and strengthen content generation and delivery on the QAQA platform.

View full text