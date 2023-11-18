Buy Crypto
CoinShares Secures Option to Acquire Valkyrie's ETFs

Binance News
2023-11-18 04:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, CoinShares, one of Europe's largest cryptocurrency asset managers, has secured the option to acquire exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from competitor Valkyrie. The latter is preparing a spot Bitcoin fund that is awaiting regulatory approval. This move gives St. Helier, Jersey-based CoinShares the right to buy the entirety of Valkyrie's funds division, including ETFs that have pending applications but have not yet launched. Valkyrie currently runs a Bitcoin-and-Ether-futures ETF and a fund based on Bitcoin miners. The two funds have total assets of around $57 million. Valkyrie will remain an independent company until CoinShares decides to exercise its acquisition option, which is open until the end of the first quarter next year. The Nashville, Tennessee-based firm seeks to launch a highly anticipated ETF that would track spot Bitcoin prices. CoinShares has been making inroads into the US market, announcing a hedge fund division in September as it looked to make its services available to American investors. Since then, cryptocurrencies have been staging a comeback as investors anticipate the eventual debut of the spot Bitcoin funds. The largest digital token, up more than 100% this year, is trading around $37,000, though that's still nowhere near its 2021 all-time high of nearly $69,000.
