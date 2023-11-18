copy link
create picture
more
Fantom Opera's SpookySwap Investigates Front-End Vulnerability
Binance News
2023-11-18 03:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange SpookySwap on Fantom Opera has announced that its team is investigating a front-end vulnerability in its domain. Users are advised not to execute any transactions on the DEX until the issue is resolved.
View full text