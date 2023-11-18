copy link
BRC-20 Token RATS Experiences Brief Surge, Gains Approximately 45% In A Day
Binance News
2023-11-18 03:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the BRC-20 token RATS experienced a short-term surge, breaking through 0.00011 USDT before falling back to 0.000085 USDT. This resulted in an intraday increase of approximately 45%.
