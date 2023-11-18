1Password Investigates Error Message Issue for Unsupported Older Versions

According to Foresight News, users who downloaded and used an older version of 1Password from the Mac App Store may receive an error message indicating that the 1Password application is damaged. The 1Password team is currently investigating the root cause of this issue. Based on preliminary investigations, some users have resolved the issue by automatically setting their Mac's system time, restarting their Mac, deleting the App Store version, and installing the app from the official website. If the above methods do not work, users can contact the 1Password team for assistance. This issue only affects unsupported older versions of 1Password, and the 1Password team recommends that all users upgrade to 1Password 8.

View full text