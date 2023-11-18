Solana-Based Credix Secures $60 Million Credit Financing for Latin American SMEs

According to Foresight News, Solana-based lending protocol Credix has secured $60 million in credit financing in collaboration with a US alternative investment management firm focused on asset lending opportunities. The firm manages a $3 billion investment portfolio. The credit financing will provide priority debt to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Latin American region through a technology startup platform. The first $7.5 million of the loan will be used to assist Brazilian SMEs through accounts receivable financing. Foresight News previously reported in September 2022 that Credix completed a $11.25 million Series A funding round, co-led by Motive Partners and ParaFi Capital, with participation from Valor Capital Group, Victory Park Capital, MGG Bayhawk Fund, Circle Ventures, FuseCapital, and Abra. The funds raised will be used to double down on platform development, team growth, marketing, and integration with Web3 projects, as well as expansion in the Latin American region.

View full text