Prisma Finance Implements PIP-004 Proposal and Launches wstETH Collateral Oracle
Binance News
2023-11-18 01:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Prisma Finance has announced the successful implementation and execution of the PIP-004 proposal, with the wstETH collateral oracle now in operation. The previously used stETH/USD Chainlink oracle has been updated to a combination of stETH/ETH and ETH/USD. The original stETH/USD Chainlink oracle had a deviation threshold of 1%, while the updated oracle will have a reduced deviation threshold of 0.5% to provide more accurate price feed services.
