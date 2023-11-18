Prisma Finance Implements PIP-004 Proposal and Launches wstETH Collateral Oracle

According to Foresight News, Prisma Finance has announced the successful implementation and execution of the PIP-004 proposal, with the wstETH collateral oracle now in operation. The previously used stETH/USD Chainlink oracle has been updated to a combination of stETH/ETH and ETH/USD. The original stETH/USD Chainlink oracle had a deviation threshold of 1%, while the updated oracle will have a reduced deviation threshold of 0.5% to provide more accurate price feed services.

