Trader Joe DEX Restores Frontend After Removing Vulnerable Third-Party Code
Binance News
2023-11-18 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange Trader Joe has announced that its frontend has been restored after investigating and removing vulnerable third-party analysis code. The platform is now marked as safe for all activities, including trading, liquidity, staking, and lending. Trader Joe DEX does not have any other integrations or third-party solutions. Users who executed transactions on any chain using the DEX frontend after November 18 at 02:34 Beijing time may face risks. They can check and approve the removal of the malicious contract 0xd8ea07f43bc5045ec49ab52a3da2d0bf533581bf.
