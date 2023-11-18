Trader Joe DEX Restores Frontend After Removing Vulnerable Third-Party Code

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange Trader Joe has announced that its frontend has been restored after investigating and removing vulnerable third-party analysis code. The platform is now marked as safe for all activities, including trading, liquidity, staking, and lending. Trader Joe DEX does not have any other integrations or third-party solutions. Users who executed transactions on any chain using the DEX frontend after November 18 at 02:34 Beijing time may face risks. They can check and approve the removal of the malicious contract 0xd8ea07f43bc5045ec49ab52a3da2d0bf533581bf.

