Nervos Network's CKB Blockchain To Undergo First Halving, Reducing Inflation Rate

Binance News
2023-11-17 23:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, the Nervos Network's blockchain, CKB, is set to experience its first halving on November 19th. This event will reduce CKB's hard-capped base issuance rate by half, lowering the real inflation rate from 7.92% to 3.77%, making it one of the lowest among major Layer 1 blockchains. The base issuance will decrease from 4.2 billion to 2.1 billion CKB per year, while the uncapped secondary issuance, following a fixed emissions schedule, will remain unchanged at 1.344 billion CKB annually. The secondary issuance aims to prevent excessive state growth and provide a predictable, long-term income source for CKB miners, independent of transaction volume. Inflation from secondary emissions only affects state occupiers, making CKB a disinflationary token for long-term holders. The Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is a powerful Layer 1 network that uses Proof-of-Work for consensus, a generalized UTXO model, and a RISC-V instruction set-based virtual machine for transactions and smart contract execution. CKB's flexibility supports various scaling and application solutions built on top of it, while security through Proof-of-Work ensures a resilient, neutral, and permissionless global digital infrastructure. The network's novel accounting model, the Cell model, offers developers complete control over on-chain data structure and transaction authorization logic, making CKB accounts abstract by definition. Additionally, CKB's low-level virtual machine, CKB-VM, allows developers to deploy different signature and hashing algorithms without requiring hard forks. The Nervos Network's design addresses the issue of state bloat by adopting a multi-layered architecture and tying state growth to the network's native token. This approach reduces on-chain storage requirements by pushing computation off-chain and restricting blockchain state growth through CKB issuance. State rent is implemented through narrowly targeted inflation, incentivizing responsible state management on-chain and providing a sustainable, predictable long-term income source for miners. As CKB approaches its first halving event, it stands as a symbol of innovation and long-term sustainability in the blockchain industry.
