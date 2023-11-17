Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fidelity Files for Ethereum ETF with SEC

Binance News
2023-11-17 22:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Fidelity has filed a 19b-4 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an Ethereum ETF. The proposed rule change names the fund the Fidelity Ethereum Fund, and the 19b-4 was filed with CBOE. The investment objective of the Trust is to track the performance of ETH, as measured by the Fidelity Ethereum Index, and the Trust will hold ETH to achieve its investment objective. Fidelity's proposed ETH fund comes a week after BlackRock also filed a 19b-4 for an Ether ETF. Since then, BlackRock has submitted an S-1 with the SEC, paving the way for the Commission to make a decision on the fund. BlackRock's fund would be listed on Nasdaq. Fidelity is also in the running for a spot Bitcoin ETF, having re-upped its bid for that fund back in June. The SEC has yet to make a decision on whether it will greenlight any spot Bitcoin ETFs, having recently delayed a few with November deadlines, including Franklin Templeton, Hashdex, and Global X. BlackRock is also in the running for a spot Bitcoin ETF, which has led many to believe that the SEC is considering greenlighting the ETFs. BlackRock has a long history of approvals with the SEC. In October, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation listed BlackRock's proposed ETF on its site, leading eagle-eyed ETF watchers to believe that the asset manager was close to receiving regulatory approval. However, the DTCC later told Blockworks that the move was not indicative of a pending approval.
View full text