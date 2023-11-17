Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Discord to Sunset Clyde AI Chatbot by December 1

Binance News
2023-11-17 21:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Discord, the popular gaming communications platform, announced in a forum post that it will sunset its Clyde AI chatbot by December 1, 2023. The chatbot, which was only in beta for a small number of servers, was launched in May 2021 as a way for Discord server members to get answers to questions without human moderator intervention. Clyde is a conversational AI program designed using OpenAI’s suite of AI tools and can interact with users on a server where the chatbot has been enabled. Discord has been a playground for bots and other semi-autonomous services since its inception. Thousands of bots are active on Discord, including Chipbot for streaming music, MEE6 for social media alerts, and IdleRPG for playing games with friends. Discord bots have also helped individuals seeking jobs in the blockchain industry find work. The platform has been the choice for blockchain communities and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), with bots like Collab Land helping moderators verify token or NFT holdings for membership retention. Discord has also become home to several AI art-generation communities and companies, with AI image generators like LimeWire’s BlueWillow, Pika from Pika Labs, and OpenAI’s Dall-E being used on the platform.
View full text