Discord to Sunset Clyde AI Chatbot by December 1

According to Decrypt, Discord, the popular gaming communications platform, announced in a forum post that it will sunset its Clyde AI chatbot by December 1, 2023. The chatbot, which was only in beta for a small number of servers, was launched in May 2021 as a way for Discord server members to get answers to questions without human moderator intervention. Clyde is a conversational AI program designed using OpenAI’s suite of AI tools and can interact with users on a server where the chatbot has been enabled. Discord has been a playground for bots and other semi-autonomous services since its inception. Thousands of bots are active on Discord, including Chipbot for streaming music, MEE6 for social media alerts, and IdleRPG for playing games with friends. Discord bots have also helped individuals seeking jobs in the blockchain industry find work. The platform has been the choice for blockchain communities and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), with bots like Collab Land helping moderators verify token or NFT holdings for membership retention. Discord has also become home to several AI art-generation communities and companies, with AI image generators like LimeWire’s BlueWillow, Pika from Pika Labs, and OpenAI’s Dall-E being used on the platform.

View full text