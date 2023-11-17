Buy Crypto
OpenAI CEO Ousted Amid Communication Issues With Board

Binance News
2023-11-17 20:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been removed from his position at the artificial intelligence technology company, effective immediately. The company stated that Altman was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. As a result, the board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI and believes new leadership is necessary moving forward. Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO. The company also announced that board chairman Greg Brockman will be stepping down but will remain at OpenAI as a direct report to Murati. It is unclear if Altman's removal is related to his involvement in the Worldcoin global crypto project, which he co-founded through Tools for Humanity.
