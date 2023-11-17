According to Decrypt, Forever Voices CEO John Heinrich Meyer has been arrested on charges of arson and terroristic threatening, causing the unexpected shutdown of the Forever Voices platform. Users of the popular service, which provided AI girlfriends, found themselves abruptly alone as their digital companions went offline. Meyer allegedly set fire to his apartment, causing $360,000 in damage to the building. The best known of the company's chatbots, CarynAI, ceased all conversation, leaving many users wondering why their cyber sweetheart had suddenly gone quiet. However, there may be hope as Caryn 2.0, an update to the chatbot, was recently announced. Caryn Marjorie, the real-life influencer behind the AI, announced that CarynAI was acquired by tech startup BanterAI in a six-figure deal and promises a new upgrade in AI companionship.

