DeFi Report Highlights Web2 Flaws, Sushi Tests Bitcoin Swaps, and Opyn Founders Leave Crypto

Binance News
2023-11-17 19:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a new report from blockchain security platform Immunefi suggests that nearly half of all crypto lost from Web3 exploits is due to Web2 security issues such as leaked private keys. The report, released on Nov. 15, looked back at the history of crypto exploits in 2022, categorizing them into different types of vulnerabilities. It concluded that 46.48% of the crypto lost from exploits in 2022 was not from smart contract flaws but rather from “infrastructure weaknesses” or issues with the developing firm’s computer systems. Decentralized exchange (DEX) platform Sushi has partnered with interoperability platform ZetaChain to explore the possibility of native Bitcoin swaps for its users across 30 different blockchain networks. Sushi’s deployment of its DEX on ZetaChain is touted to enable trading of BTC without wrapping across several blockchains in what the team describes as a “native, decentralized and permissionless manner.” Zubin Koticha and Alexis Gauba, two founders of the Opyn DeFi protocol, are stepping down from the project and “leaving crypto,” according to a statement from Koticha posted to social media on Nov. 14. The statement comes approximately two months after Opyn settled an enforcement action against it from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Ethereum layer-2 networks reached a new milestone on Nov. 10, reaching $13 billion of total value locked (TVL) within their contracts, according to data from the blockchain analytics platform L2Beat.
