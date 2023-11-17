Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Receive New Content in Season 1 Update

According to Decrypt, Activision has provided a sneak peek at the upcoming content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's first season update. The update aims to address criticism and win back players by introducing new multiplayer maps, zombie mode upgrades, and a fresh Warzone battle royale map with various gameplay enhancements. Three 6v6 maps will be added, with Meat and Greece available on launch day, and Rio coming later in the season. The Gunfight 2v2 mode will also be introduced with the new Training Facility map. On the Zombies side, players can enter Dark Aether Rifts for a sinister challenge and use a new Wonder Weapon called the Friend Zone to transform enemies into allies. Season 1 will also bring a new Warzone map called Urzikstan, featuring 11 major points of interest and updated movement mechanics. The release date for the free Season 1 update has not been announced, but Activision may aim to release it sooner rather than later to address the game's early criticisms.

