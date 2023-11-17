Dark Souls Receives Pixelated 'Demaster' Mod

According to Decrypt, a modder known as thegreatgramcracker has created a pixelated 'demaster' of the popular role-playing game (RPG) Dark Souls. The mod, titled 'Pixel Souls: Demastered,' transforms the game's graphics and audio to resemble a late 90s or early 2000s game. The modder manually downscaled assets without using AI tools, resulting in a unique and nostalgic gaming experience. This is not the first fan-made RPG 'demake,' as other modders have created similar versions for games like Bloodborne, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII, Hogwarts Legacy, Disco Elysium, and Silent Hill 2. Dark Souls has seen numerous community-made mods and expansions since its initial release in 2012, with some of the most popular mods being texture packs and fan-made remasters.

