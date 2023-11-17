copy link
Whale Reportedly Sells 10,000 ETH for 19.33 Million USDC
Binance News
2023-11-17 14:55
According to Foresight News, a large Ethereum (ETH) whale has reportedly sold 10,000 ETH for 19.33 million USDC. The sale was detected by Twitter user Yujin, who monitors whale activity. The average selling price was $1,933 per ETH, and the whale still holds 10,000 ETH in their possession.
