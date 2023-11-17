copy link
Solana EVM-Compatible Solution Neon Testnet Allows Users to Pay Transaction Fees with SOL, USDC, and USDT
2023-11-17 14:47
According to Foresight News, the Solana EVM-compatible solution Neon testnet now allows users to pay transaction fees using tokens such as SOL, USDC, and USDT instead of the platform's native tokens. This feature is planned to go live on the Neon EVM development network in the coming weeks, with mainnet support expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.
