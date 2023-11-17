copy link
1inch Investment Fund Sells 416,924 UNI for 2.13 Million USDC
2023-11-17 14:00
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that the 1inch investment fund address sold 416,924 UNI tokens for 2.13 million USDC at an average price of $5.11 per token approximately 30 minutes ago. Previously, the fund had purchased 299,849 UNI tokens at an average price of $6.67 per token using 2 million USDC on February 10th. The fund also accumulated more UNI tokens on Uniswap through liquidity pools.
