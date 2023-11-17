1inch Investment Fund Sells 416,924 UNI for 2.13 Million USDC

According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that the 1inch investment fund address sold 416,924 UNI tokens for 2.13 million USDC at an average price of $5.11 per token approximately 30 minutes ago. Previously, the fund had purchased 299,849 UNI tokens at an average price of $6.67 per token using 2 million USDC on February 10th. The fund also accumulated more UNI tokens on Uniswap through liquidity pools.

