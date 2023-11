Swaap Deploys to Taiko Testnet, Supporting Ethereum's zkRollup-based Layer 2 Network

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, market maker protocol Swaap has been deployed to the Taiko testnet, a zkRollup-based Ethereum layer 2 network. Swaap will support the Taiko ecosystem, providing risk-adjusted returns for highly engaged DeFi native audiences. Following this deployment, Swaap will launch a series of tasks on Tide, a one-stop marketing platform for Web3 projects, where users can earn special NFTs upon task completion.