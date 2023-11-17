Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore and Hong Kong Compete for Dominance in $5 Trillion Tokenization Market

Binance News
2023-11-17 12:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Singapore and Hong Kong are competing to establish themselves as regional hubs in the tokenization market, which Citigroup forecasts could surge to $5 trillion by 2030. Tokenization encompasses digital representations of tangible assets like bonds, real estate, and private equity, and advocates argue that it enhances liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets, expanding buyer pools and refining price discovery. Both cities have recently updated guidance to facilitate the tokenization of funds and bonds for retail investors. In February, Hong Kong sold HK$800 million ($102 million) in the inaugural digital green bonds, positioned as the world's first government-issued tokenized green bond, utilizing Goldman Sachs' GS DAP platform. Julia Leung, the CEO of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission, expressed the city's willingness to broaden access to the wider investing public as the crypto landscape evolves gradually. Meanwhile, Ravi Menon, the head of Singapore's central bank, outlined the nation's intention to establish a stringent regime for cryptocurrency consumer protection while fostering a highly facilitative regulatory environment for tokenization. Menon highlighted ongoing experiments by traditional financial institutions in Singapore, leveraging blockchain and tokenized assets to streamline back-office operations, manage risks more effectively, and enhance the seamlessness of capital-market transactions. The competition between the two jurisdictions is fierce for the potential tokenization opportunity, offering a glimmer of optimism for blockchain enthusiasts amid the challenging crypto landscape of 2022 and the ongoing uncertainties in 2023.
View full text