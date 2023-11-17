Across to Launch Composable Cross-Chain Functionality with $10,000 Prize Pool

According to Foresight News, cross-chain bridge Across is set to release a new cross-protocol feature called 'Composable Cross-Chain'. Ethereum Istanbul developers will have the opportunity to try it out before others and participate in a $10,000 prize pool. The new functionality aims to enhance the interoperability between different blockchain networks, allowing users to seamlessly transfer assets and data across multiple chains. This innovative feature is expected to improve the overall efficiency and user experience in the blockchain ecosystem. As part of the launch, Ethereum Istanbul developers will be given early access to test and provide feedback on the Composable Cross-Chain feature. In addition, they will have the chance to compete for a share of the $10,000 prize pool, which will be awarded to those who contribute valuable insights and improvements to the platform.

