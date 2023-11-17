Heatbit Founder Discusses AI's Growing Demand for Computing Resources and Bitcoin Mining

According to Cointelegraph, AI and machine learning (ML) are demanding significant computing resources as interest in the space grows. However, conventional Bitcoin miners are not yet joining the trend. Heatbit founder Alex Busarov spoke at Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon, stating that mining farms, data centers, and small-scale computing power providers are more knowledgeable about Bitcoin mining than the emerging AI and ML infrastructure space. Busarov's Heatbit company has developed heating hardware devices that simultaneously mine Bitcoin and generate heat to warm homes. The Bitcoin-mining heaters feature a circuit board capable of mining BTC and being used for AI training and computing resources. Busarov believes that AI computing may soon garner a similar negative perception as the industry continues to demand hardware resources, overtaking Bitcoin mining in terms of energy usage. Heatbit's hardware already caters to providing AI and ML resources, but Busarov also believes that the wider GPU and ASIC infrastructure ecosystem might not necessarily shift away from Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining endeavors just yet. He thinks that people understand Bitcoin mining computing better than AI training computing. Busarov also suggests that home mining might become more viable again in the future, as combining mining with additional functions like heating and cooling leads to zero energy costs for the mining itself.

View full text