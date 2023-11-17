copy link
Bitcoin's 60-Day Correlation with Nasdaq 100 Index Drops to 13%
Binance News
2023-11-17 10:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from Kaiko reveals that the 60-day correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 Index has dropped to 13% this week, reaching its lowest point in several months.
