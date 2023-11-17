copy link
create picture
more
Xave Finance Removes 90% Liquidity From FXPools Following Hacker Attack
Binance News
2023-11-17 09:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Xave Finance announced that approximately 90% of the relevant liquidity has been successfully removed from FXPools since their announcement yesterday. More details and next steps will be released after the remaining funds are withdrawn. Foresight News previously reported that Beosin monitoring showed Xave Finance suffered a hacker attack, resulting in a 1000-fold increase in RNBW issuance.
View full text