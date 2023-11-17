Mini Bridge Offers Gas Fee Discounts During Gitcoin 19 Donation Round

According to Foresight News, Mini Bridge, a new product by Chaineye, is offering a 50% discount on gas fees for cross-chain transfers to the PGN network during the Gitcoin 19 donation round. Users who have previously donated to Chaineye/Biteye Gitcoin can also receive up to a 20% discount on fees for other chains. Mini Bridge focuses on small, zero-fee, fast transfers and currently supports nine Layer2 networks, including Arbiturm, Base, Linea, Manta, Optimism, PGN, Scroll, Starknet, and zkSync Era.

