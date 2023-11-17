Buy Crypto
Bakkt Relaunches Custody Platform with Enhanced Features and Memecoin Support

Binance News
2023-11-17 08:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Bakkt has relaunched its custody platform, Bakkt Custody, with new features such as segregated wallets, enhanced security options, and advanced reporting. The updated platform aims to provide secure, qualified crypto custody while adapting to regulatory changes. Bakkt's President and CEO, Gavin Michael, highlighted the importance of secure crypto custody in light of the digital asset sector's challenges last year. The company has focused on enhancing its platform with infrastructure built to withstand the shifting regulatory environment. Bakkt plans to add six additional cryptocurrencies to its custody platform, including popular memecoins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Both SHIB and DOGE have experienced significant price increases recently, with SHIB's price rising around 6% in the past 24 hours and 25% in the last month, while DOGE has jumped 32% on a 30-day basis. Shiba Inu's growth can be attributed to the rapid development of Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain solution, and partnerships with notable individuals, such as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
