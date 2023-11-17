IOSCO Publishes Recommendations for Regulating Crypto Sector

According to CoinDesk, the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) released its recommendations for regulating the crypto sector on Friday. The global standards setter for securities markets regulation began consulting on rules for the crypto sector in May, covering issues such as market abuse, conflict of interest, client asset protection, disclosures, and risks associated with crypto. The recommendations aim to help establish a global regulatory response to the risks posed by crypto asset service providers, according to a press release accompanying the news.

