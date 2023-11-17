Curve's Native Stablecoin CrvUSD Reaches Record High Supply

According to Foresight News, Curve's native stablecoin, crvUSD, has reached a record high supply of 153 million tokens. The collateral value based on wstETH is $104 million, while the collateral value based on WBTC is $103 million. Additionally, the collateral value based on sfrxETH is approximately $22.35 million, and the collateral value based on ETH is $28.49 million.

