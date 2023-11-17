Canadian Intelligence Agency Raises Concerns Over AI Deepfakes Threatening Democracy

According to Cointelegraph, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has raised concerns about the potential threat of artificial intelligence (AI) deepfakes to Canadians and democracy. The growing realism of deepfakes and the inability to recognize or detect them have been cited as major issues. The CSIS report mentioned instances where deepfakes were used to harm individuals and referred to Cointelegraph's coverage of the Elon Musk deepfakes targeting crypto investors. Since 2022, bad actors have used sophisticated deepfake videos to deceive unwary crypto investors into parting with their funds. The Canadian agency noted privacy violations, social manipulation, and bias as some of the other concerns that AI brings to the table. The CSIS urged governments to evolve their policies, directives, and initiatives to keep up with the realism of deepfakes and synthetic media. The agency recommended collaboration among partner governments, allies, and industry experts to address the global distribution of legitimate information. On October 30, Canada's intent to involve allied nations in addressing AI concerns was solidified when the Group of Seven (G7) industrial countries agreed on an AI code of conduct for developers. The code has 11 points that aim to promote 'safe, secure, and trustworthy AI worldwide' and help 'seize' the benefits of AI while addressing and troubleshooting the risks it poses. The countries involved in the G7 include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

