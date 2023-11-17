Cosmos Hub Community Approves Proposal for Skip Block SDK Adoption

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has voted in favor of a new proposal to adopt the open-source Skip Block SDK. The proposal aims to update the Cosmos Hub fee market by implementing the Skip Block SDK, which includes the EIP-1559 fee market channel. This update will bring improvements to the fee market, allowing for better management and overall functionality. The adoption of the Skip Block SDK and the inclusion of the EIP-1559 fee market channel are expected to enhance the Cosmos Hub ecosystem and provide users with a more efficient and streamlined experience.

