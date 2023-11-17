Ethereum Name Service Launches EVM Gateway to Enhance Interoperability Between L1 and L2 Chains

According to Foresight News, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has announced the launch of the EVM Gateway, an open-source repository that includes a universal CCIP-Read gateway framework and Solidity library. The EVM Gateway aims to improve interoperability between L1 and L2 chains, allowing L1 smart contracts to efficiently and securely obtain and verify states from other EVM chains (L2). The EVM Gateway is currently available on the Optimism mainnet and Goerli testnet.

View full text