Render Network Transfers 2 Million RNDR Tokens to GSR Markets
Binance News
2023-11-17 04:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Render Network's multisignature address (0xB6E) transferred 2 million RNDR tokens to GSR Markets approximately one day ago, which is equivalent to $6.16 million. Nine hours ago, GSR Markets (0xB34) moved 485,000 RNDR tokens, worth around $1.49 million, to six different CEX platforms.
