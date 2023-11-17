Friend.Tech Launches Feed Allowing Users to Control Post Rankings Through Voting

According to Foresight News, Web3 social platform friend.tech has announced the launch of friend.tech feed, which allows users to control post rankings through voting. Voting rights will be distributed daily at 12:00 PM Eastern Time (01:00 AM Beijing Time), with users holding higher-priced Keys receiving more votes. Votes are non-transferable and will not accumulate to the next day. Posts in the global friend.tech feed will be sorted according to an algorithm that takes into account the number of votes received and the time of publication.

