Ethereum Developers to Discuss Devnet #12 Launch and Address Execution Layer Client Diversity Concerns

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 122nd Ethereum Core Developer Consensus (ACDC) conference call. Developers agreed to begin discussing the launch of Devnet #12 at the ACDE meeting next Thursday. They also discussed a proposal by Geth developer Péter Szilágyi to address concerns about execution layer (EL) client diversity. The consensus layer (CL) client teams are working on improving Blob propagation, which will significantly reduce the complexity and issues related to Blob propagation observed in the past 11 devnets. Most CL client teams plan to complete the implementation of the Deneb specification update this week or next week.

