ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Deploys Voyage XP Smart Contract

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea has deployed the Linea Voyage XP smart contract. Voyage XP is a non-transferable, soulbound token designed to recognize the community's contributions to the development of the Linea ecosystem. The token is a customized version of ERC-20, with no monetary value, and cannot be purchased, sold, or traded. Additionally, it cannot be accumulated by transferring from another wallet.

