copy link
create picture
more
ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Deploys Voyage XP Smart Contract
Binance News
2023-11-17 03:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea has deployed the Linea Voyage XP smart contract. Voyage XP is a non-transferable, soulbound token designed to recognize the community's contributions to the development of the Linea ecosystem. The token is a customized version of ERC-20, with no monetary value, and cannot be purchased, sold, or traded. Additionally, it cannot be accumulated by transferring from another wallet.
View full text