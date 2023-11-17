Ethereum Researchers Propose RIP-7560 Native Account Abstraction

According to Foresight News, Ethereum researchers have initiated the 'RIP-7560 Native Account Abstraction' proposal, aiming to introduce consensus layer protocol changes instead of relying solely on higher-level infrastructure. The proposal combines EIP-2938 and ERC-4337 into a comprehensive native account abstraction proposal, suggesting dividing Ethereum transactions into multiple steps, including validation, execution, and post-transaction logic. The validity of transactions is determined by the results of the validation step of the transaction.

