Terraform Labs Purchases 22.4 Million ASTRO Tokens to Support Terra Ecosystem Projects

According to Foresight News, Terraform Labs (TFL) has purchased 22.4 million ASTRO tokens through an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction to support projects within the Terra ecosystem. The ASTRO token is currently valued at $0.06. This week, decentralized exchange protocol Astroport and Delphi Labs contributors released the vxASTRO 2.0 proposal. The vxASTRO 2.0 update will allow vxASTRO holders to vote on the release of ASTRO tokens for their preferred pools, with a minimum lock-up period of two weeks. Additionally, protocol fees will continue to be proportionally distributed to xASTRO and vxASTRO holders. Astroport has also introduced a new tributes protocol, which is a Curve-style voting incentive specifically for xASTRO lockers. This new protocol aims to further support the Terra ecosystem and its projects by providing additional incentives for users to participate in the governance process.

View full text