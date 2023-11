Pudgy Penguins CEO Announces Two Arcade Games Launching In 2024

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz has announced that the NFT project will launch two different arcade games in 2024. One of the games will be a crane-style game. The details of the second game have not been disclosed yet.