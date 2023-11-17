copy link
create picture
more
Pudgy Penguins CEO Announces Two Arcade Games Launching In 2024
Binance News
2023-11-17 02:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz has announced that the NFT project will launch two different arcade games in 2024. One of the games will be a crane-style game. The details of the second game have not been disclosed yet.
View full text